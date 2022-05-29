Williamsport — A video created by a local technical college to attract new faculty earned a prestigious Telly Award for excellence.

A video titled "Make a Hands-on Difference: Teach at Penn College" created to highlight the school's environment and culture and attract new faculty earned a bronze medal in the 43rd annual Telly Awards' Workplace Culture category. Each year, the awards honor excellence in video and television.

The video was shot, edited, and produced by Thomas F. Speicher, writer and video producer for the college's Public Relations and Marketing department. It features testimonials from faculty and administrators with action shots from classrooms and labs. Christopher J. Leigh, video producer, and Braxton A. Shope, video production assistant, contributed footage. Shope also created animation for the video, which can be viewed below.

Make a Hands-on Difference: Teach at Penn College from Penn College on Vimeo.

“This video provides prospective employees with a genuine representation of the culture here at Penn College, and is an awesome reflection of how our faculty have the opportunity to make a positive impact on future generations by sharing their industry expertise through student instruction,” commented Hillary E. Hofstrom, Penn College's vice president for people and culture.

The 2022 Telly Awards had over 11,000 entries from around the world. Entries were judged by a council of over 200 experts from advertising agencies, production companies, and television networks. Among the honorees are top-tier brands and organizations like ViacomCBS, Warner Bros., Sony, Microsoft, PBS, and ESPN.

