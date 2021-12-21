When Bryan Bilbao's grandmother, Nona, Italia Gallo Cusati, passed away, he sprung into action. He had lost his "best friend" to a series of "malpractice" episodes from healthcare providers.

Bilbao is a bilingual, first-generation student, and second-generation immigrant whose parents and grandparents immigrated from Uruguay 26 years ago. Bilbao currently studies Physician Assistant studies at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

"I would go to appointments and help translate for her and it was crazy because even with a translator, they wouldn't even look at her when they spoke," said Bilbao.

Bilbao would suggest physicians "make eye contact with her and speak to her and I'll translate...yeah, yeah, yeah, they'd say, and then look back at me."

The primary fault, in this case, was a language barrier. But Bilbao didn't stop with Nona: he began exploring mistreatment on account of race, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, and disability.

"I want to find a way that we could all, no matter what your profession is, join together and just stop this magnitude of disrespect, so that's my overall goal," said Bilbao.

Bilbao began by conducting interview research for a project in Penn College's medical decision making class, taught by professor Heather Dorman. He heard from a number of medical practitioners and medical patients about their experiences in healthcare. Several accounts described medical care that cast doubt on their identities and overlooked cultural backgrounds.

The video gained attention from the public, from students, and from university staff. The youtube video now has over 12,100 likes; The Facebook post has over 200 shares; A regional university is now using the video for diversity and inclusion training.

Bilbao is now planning a second project, one he hopes will spread more and reach more people. "I want to have more input from the community, as well as other leaders. You know, make this one bigger and more impactful," said Bilbao.

Penn College faculty have provided a foundation for Bilbao's projects. Thanks to courses and their instructors, Bilbao has learned to treat a person's background and identity as an assessment criteria for medical treatment.

Referring to coursework with Professor Dorman and former Professor Julie Adkin, Bilbao said, "Those two I would say would always push me in terms of not only it's about knowing the answer, but it's about treating the person; and I think that was a foundation that I feel like not a lot of schools or in any sort of healthcare field teach."

One course offered by Dorman included case studies on treatment according to socio-economic status. "You might want to prescribe somebody this, but they're low-income housing; they're on food stamps," said Bilbao. This test-case is an example of how awareness of a patient's background changes the course of treatment.

Another case study assessed gender expression, providing students with an expanded lexicon. "There could be an intersex [patient]; there could be someone who identifies differently" than what a medical provider might assume, according to Bilbao. "Basing decisions off how you think [someone] identifies, can ruin your whole rapport with them."

Bilbao hopes to share these lessons through the video medium, but also through his future work. He has several intentions moving forward: to work as a P.A. in an Emergency Room (ER); to continue his research on this topic, include presenting it more broadly; to promote education on this topic within the hospital system.

For now, in addition to coordinating video interviews with students from universities across Pennsylvania for ongoing research, Bilbao has applied for a a lead director position with PA-S LEAD, a student-run group for physician assistant students that promote leadership, equity, anti-racism and diversity.



