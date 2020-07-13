Williamsport, Pa. -- “History has always shown us that nothing is the same after a crisis, so we must prepare,” said Anita Wood, associate professor of computer information technology at Penn College.

Wood discussed her thoughts about the importance of embracing an "innovative mindset" in the wake of COVID-19 while hosting two virtual sessions for Edge, a conglomerate within the United Arab Emirates.

“An innovative mindset is critical in defining what the new normal is and to allow organizations to move into this new era.”

Wood’s sessions defined an innovative mindset, the steps for creating it, how to incorporate it, and the heightened importance of doing so following a crisis, such as the pandemic.

Beginning her 17th year of teaching at Penn College, Wood holds a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science from Temple University, a master’s in food science from Penn State, a master’s in instructional technology from Bloomsburg University and has completed coursework for a doctorate in information security from Nova Southeastern University.

Wood has earned the Innovation Engineering Black Belt credential from Eureka Ranch, an international innovation think tank and training company, and has taught innovation courses at Penn College since 2016. Independently, she has mentored several innovation projects, including two that have resulted in provisional patents.

“It’s exciting that Penn College faculty are being contacted internationally for the innovation expertise that we provide our students,” Wood said. “That is quite the compliment.”