Williamsport, Pa. – Continuing their service to the organization, Thomas E. Ask and Andrea M. McDonough have again been chosen to serve on the graduate/undergraduate academic jury for the Industrial Designers Society of America. The pair evaluates design projects and papers that have won regional competitions and advanced to final IDSA national competition levels.

Ask is a professor of industrial design at Penn College, while McDonough is an adjunct member of the industrial design faculty.

“Having Tom and Andrea’s service with IDSA provides a great connection to what is happening in the field of industrial design,” said Stacey C. Hampton, assistant dean of industrial and computer technologies. “Both of them can take this involvement back to the classroom and share new ideas and information with their students.”

Ask was elected in 2019 to serve on IDSA’s national Education Council, representing the colleges and universities in the northeastern United States. He also serves as adviser for Penn College’s Society of Inventors and Mad Scientists, which is a student chapter of IDSA.

In addition to her adjunct position at Penn College, McDonough coordinates the K-12 art department in the Williamsport Area School District and teaches part time at Lycoming College.

The two faculty members were featured in “Working Class: Dream and Do,” the award-winning premiere episode of a public television series co-produced by Penn College and WVIA Public Media.