Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology is looking to spark an early interest in manufacturing in local high school students with the help of grant funding from a national foundation.

Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, the charitable foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association International, provided a $2,000 grant for the college to host the Thingamajig Fabricators Pre-College Program for students entering grades 9-12. The program is also supported by the PMMI Education and Training Foundation and Construction Specialties Inc.

Registration for the program – scheduled for July 17-21 – is full, but the college is collecting a waiting list.

“The high demand for the program is exciting because it’s indicative of genuine interest in manufacturing as a career possibility,” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies, who spearheaded the college’s grant application. “Manufacturing is in desperate need of skilled professionals and offers rich opportunities in a wide variety of fields. Filling the slots for the Thingamajig Fabricators Pre-College Program tells me that message is getting through to some students and their parents.”

According to a study conducted by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute, U.S. manufacturing will have an estimated 2.1 million unfilled jobs by 2030.

“It’s common for our students who graduate with a manufacturing-related associate or bachelor’s degree to have multiple job offers before receiving their diploma,” Webb said. “Their technical skill set makes them in-demand tomorrow makers.”

During the Thingamajig Fabricators Pre-College Program, participants will receive hands-on experience with 3D design software, machining, CNC automation and welding. Students will incorporate their new skills in building a toolbox, machinist hammer and center punch.

College faculty will lead workshops in the school’s state-of-the-art labs. Sessions will be complemented by guest speakers and tours of regional manufacturing sites.

Students who complete the program and eventually enroll at Penn College will be eligible to receive $1,000 off their tuition per year.

To be added to the waiting list for the program, email precollegeprograms@pct.edu.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.