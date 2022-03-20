Williamsport, Pa. -- As a child, Dillon J. DeWitt spent countless hours playing with Legos, reveling in the design and assembly challenges and possibilities. As a Pennsylvania College of Technology student, he’s traded the plastic bricks for components of renowned luxury vehicles.

DeWitt, of Oakland, Maryland, is now a product engineering intern for BMW Manufacturing Co. at its facility near Spartanburg, South Carolina, the company's first full manufacturing facility outside of Germany which produces over 1,500 automobiles every day.

The junior is juggling the full-time paid internship with online courses so he can graduate with a bachelor’s degree in engineering design technology in May 2023.

“The automotive industry is my dream field after graduation. I love working on cars,” said DeWitt, who is also restoring his father’s 1974 Volkswagen Beetle on the side.

The Dean’s List student is assigned to BMW’s interior group, which is responsible for all components housed within vehicles: seats, arm rests, door panels, and so-on.

“When a problem is identified, I am tasked with going down to the assembly line and locating the bad, defective parts. I have also been tasked with checking gaps when parts are being fitted together and have dealt with other alignment issues,” DeWitt explained. “That’s what I love about this job. I’m not confined to one project for the semester. I’m able to work on something different every day.”

Most of his quality assurance duties are for new models manufactured on-site, including the BMW motorsports series. His work also involves prerelease models that he is contractually forbidden from discussing in detail.

“About 90% of my work is confidential,” DeWitt explained. “Being able to work on projects that are confidential and unknown to even other employees within BMW has been my favorite experience thus far.”

Initially, DeWitt sought success in mechanical engineering. He spent a year in that major at Frostburg State University before the lack of computer-aided design classes prompted him to switch career tracks.

“I loved doing CAD in high school. I realized the design aspect of the profession was what I was in love with, not the complex testing side,” he said. He found Penn College's engineering design program through internet research.

Complementing those classroom challenges with real-world experience via internships has been a priority for DeWitt since he arrived at Penn College.



