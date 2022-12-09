Williamsport, Pa. — Nearly 30 years ago, Eli M. Hughes was a disinterested high school student touring an electronics lab at Pennsylvania College of Technology. Today, he is a successful entrepreneur.

The 2001 graduate has several electronics-related patents to his name. Hughes serves as an engineering consultant for several companies and is the co-founder of State College-based TZero, which develops both hardware and software for the food and beverage industry.

“Am I a millionaire driving a Tesla? No. Has it gone well so far? Yes,” he said with a chuckle.

Hughes hails from rural McKean County. After graduation, he acquired a secure career as a research engineer at Penn State's Applied Research Laboratory, but inspiration struck. He ditched the high-tech, high-profile lab to start a business out of a garage with two of his friends.

“I liked who I worked with and what I did at ARL. Probably everyone thought I was crazy to leave because I could have worked there until retirement,” he said. “But let’s say I’m 65 or 70 and sitting around the campfire joking with my buddies. Do I want to be like, ‘Remember that company we started that failed? Wasn’t that a good time?’ Or ‘I wish we would have tried because we had the opportunity.’ I’ve run into enough people who sought safety and regretted not taking opportunities. What’s the worst that could happen? The business blows up, and I’ll have to go look for a job again? I’ll find a job.”

The trio's business, TZero, develops sensors and cloud-based software for real-time remote monitoring of industrial processing. Originally, the main clients were craft breweries. It has since expanded to large-scale food producers that rely on pasteurization for food safety.

Using TZero's tools, companies receive alerts about maintenance or quality-control problems within their pasteurization systems.

“Where you start with expectations is not where you end up,” Hughes said regarding TZero’s evolution.

The sentiment also applies to Hughes' education. Growing up, Hughes was mostly disinterested in school. Music dominated his interests, a trait likely inherited from his father, James, a notable drummer and music technician. During Hughes' junior year in high school, James, who studied electronics at Williamsport Area Community College, dragged his son to a campus tour.

Hughes' apathy turned into interest when he saw the electronics lab.

Now, he holds a bachelor's degree in electronics engineering technology (now called electronics and computer engineering technology) and a master's in acoustics from Penn State.

“There was a computer with wires connected to a breadboard that had some things that looked like they were from a mad science laboratory hooked up to a giant robotic arm. The arm was moving around. Students were writing code that was controlling the robot,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘This is it! This is exactly what I want to do!’ I was hooked and became uber-focused on success at that point.”

Hughes had some interest in technology previously. In seventh grade, he took a computer literacy class and compared the chip inside of the school's Apple IIe to the one inside of his Nintendo console at home, realizing the incredible potential of computer chips.

“Once I made that connection, I got into programming,” he said. “It was like, ‘I can make that chip do anything.’”

Hughes' fascination faded over time. Without a home computer and with a continued interest in music, school and programming became afterthoughts - until that visit to the Penn College electronics lab. Hughes left campus determined to raise his grades before graduating from high school and enrolling in the college’s electronics program.

“Going to Penn College was the best decision I ever made,” Hughes said. “I loved the hands-on work, and all the instructors took time outside of their normal schedules to engage with me on my personal interests. I was constantly thinking about new circuits, software and projects. I think I was in pretty much everyone’s office trying to get their perspective.”

Jeffrey L. Rankinen, associate professor of electronics & computer engineering technology, remembers Hughes as a constant presence in the electronics labs. “Eli had an optimistic outlook and genuine interest in electronics. He was continually engaged in conversation about electronics with students and faculty,” Rankinen said. “Eli had an intense desire for knowledge.”

He became a mainstay on the Dean’s List and even taught a few freshman-level electronics labs during his senior year. By then, Hughes had experienced a startup for the first time, working as a research engineer for QorTek Inc. Based in Linden, QorTek has grown from its garage origin to become a world leader in smart material devices and high-density power electronics.

“I was able to see how to start a new business,” Hughes said. “Things like fancy buildings and labs do not equate to success. It’s more about the team, vision, and grit.”

Despite the demands of TZero and his consulting work, the married father of two donates his time and expertise as a member of the industry advisory committee for Penn College’s electronics program. His alma mater honored him in 2010 with the Alumni Achievement Award.

Speaking of which … “I actually have a new business idea related to audio and guitars that I’m exploring with a partner in Jakarta, Indonesia,” Hughes shared. “But that will be a story for a later day!”

