Williamsport -- For thirteen years in a row, Pennsylvania College of Technology has held a fundraising dinner and auction for student scholarships. This year, the event raised a total of $600,700.

Sponsored by Lycoming Engines, the event auctioned off 49 items (25 silent auction and 24 live auction), including items made or donated by students, alumni and current or retired faculty. Ron Roan, of Roan Inc. Auctioneers & Appraisers, donated professional services, as he has done for many years.

In addition to proceeds from the auction items, the Cunningham Family personally announced a significant pledge during the event to the Legacy Campaign for Penn College in honor of President Davie Jane Gilmour, who has announced she will retire in June 2022.

The gift recognizes the family’s long-standing connection to the institution and to Gilmour – all eight of her siblings attended Penn College or its predecessor, and four served as employees of the college.

At the conclusion of the live auction, Penn College advocate and long-time supporter Frank Pellegrino invited the community to join him to help endow the recently created Don E. Waltman Memorial Scholarship. Dozens of community members and businesses united in support, including Larry and Stefanie Allison, who recently purchased Don Waltman’s Market House Meats & Deli and announced their plan to reopen it in early 2022.

Support for the memorial scholarship was overwhelming, resulting in more than $200,000 of additional commitments. Items were donated by over 40 individuals and groups.

“The strength of community and the value of an applied technology education was clearly affirmed through the generosity of our loyal advocates,” Gilmour said of the event. “Scholarship funding creates access and transforms lives. Hundreds of students will benefit from the generosity that was demonstrated at the Dinner and Auction. It was overwhelming and inspiring, a night that I will never forget and always cherish. On behalf of our hardworking, innovative students, I share my heartfelt thanks to all who contributed to this meaningful event.”

Sponsors of the dinner, auction, and reception included Lycoming Engines, Chief Oil & Gas, Larson Design Group, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, the Mattie Family, McCormick Law Firm, Ed and Linda Alberts, the Kiessling Family, Aubrey Alexander '09, Jay and Juli Alexander, Herman Logue, C&N, Al and Jane Clapps, the Cunningham Family, Fish Real Estate, Fulton Bank, The Hartman Group, Jersey Shore State Bank, the Klingerman Family, Frank Pellegrino, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Joe and Barbara Reynolds, Marshall Welch III, Woodlands Bank, and John and Sue Young.

Auction Committee Members were Linda Alberts, Alfreda Baer, John Confer, Brent Fish, Chris Gayman, Jonah Howe, Ray Mattie, Joe Reynolds, John Young and Karen Young.