Williamsport, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Dental Hygienists' Association recently held a virtual version of the Keystone Dental Health Conference, which included a poster contest for college students. Pennsylvania College of Technology students achieved second- and fourth-place honors for their informative posters.

A poster titled “Transforming Treatment for Transplant Patients,” presented by Tara L. Roupp of Lewisburg and Kimberly R. Bergenstock of New Columbia, placed second among more than 40 entries from across the state.

Taking fourth place was “Going Green: Innovative Products for Periodontal Prevention and Maintenance,” presented by Madilyn G. Serenko of Williamsport and Erin K. Gohn of Spring Grove.

Students from Pennsylvania dental hygiene schools were invited to present updated information on new and relevant topics for the benefit of Pennsylvania Dental Hygienists’ Association members. The posters were judged by a panel of association members. Those placing in the top 10 received cash awards.

Also representing Penn College in the event were students Sarah C. Bennett of Williamsport and Jordan E. Rockey of Bellefonte, whose poster was titled “Bad to the Bone? Can Excessive Occlusal Forces Cause Periodontal Disease?”

The students were supervised by Bridget E. Motel, instructor of dental hygiene, and Lisa E. DeVito, part-time instructor of dental hygiene, who serve as advisers for the Penn College chapter of the Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association.

“These students put a great deal of time, energy and dedication into researching their respective topics,” Motel said. “The presentations they created provided Pennsylvania hygienists with valuable information applicable to direct patient care.”

Students developed their poster topics as part of the Periodontics II course. Preparation and presentation of posters to the Pennsylvania Dental Hygienists’ Association was an optional, extracurricular opportunity.

“We are so proud of our students,” said Shawn A. Kiser, director of dental hygiene. “Despite all of the pandemic-related challenges they are working through, they still put forth the extra efforts required to excel at the state-level conference.”