Williamsport — The Pennsylvania College of Technology Dental Hygiene Clinic is offering free dental care to children ages 7 to 15 on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Services include oral screenings, sealants (plastic coatings applied to back teeth to help prevent tooth decay), and education.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. The college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic is on the second floor in the west wing of the Advanced Technology & Health Sciences Center.

Appointments must be set up in advance. They can be made by calling 570-320-8007 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The clinic will be staffed by dentists, dental hygienists, and Penn College dental hygiene students, all volunteering for the day.

Penn College has been a Sealant Saturday host since 2003. More than 1,000 children have received free dental care in the Penn College Dental Hygiene Clinic as part of the initiative.

To learn more about services available to the public in the college’s Dental Hygiene Clinic, visit www.pct.edu/dentalclinic.

