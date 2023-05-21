Pennsylvania College of Technology is adding a new internship role using grant funding from the NCAA.

The $66,000 Division III Ethnic Minority and Women’s Internship Grant will create — with college matching funds — a paid internship: coordinator of athletic communications and club sports.

The paid intern will help to increase opportunities in intercollegiate athletics for women and ethnic minorities.

A two-year appointment, the full-time position is open to individuals who identify as an ethnic minority and/or woman. Candidates must have, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree and experience in an NCAA athletic/recreational program.

“As we continue to promote diversity, equity and inclusion within the college and athletics, this grant will allow Penn College to further that mission,” said Scott E. Kennell, director of athletics. “I am extremely thankful to the NCAA for providing this opportunity. This position will help maintain our focus on providing a first-class experience for our student-athletes.”

The intern will assist Penn College’s director of athletic communications, focusing on the school’s 16 intercollegiate sports and overseeing three club sports. Annually, the Wildcats compete in more than 250 athletic events and host about 100 games.

“With the support of this grant, our department can continue to provide equitable coverage, exposure and access to all sports contests,” Kennell said. “The work produced will benefit all constituents of the sports being served.”

Penn College is beginning its seventh season as a full member of NCAA Division III. Collectively, the college’s 300-plus student-athletes contributed 2,400 hours of community service in 2022-23 and compiled a 3.19 GPA in the fall semester.

To apply for the coordinator of athletic communications and club sports internship, visit www.pct.edu/jobs or www.ncaa.org/employment.

