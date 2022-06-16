Williamsport, Pa. — "Status quo has never been an option for leaders in the world of higher education, particularly for those of us in the community college sector," wrote Terry Calaway in Diverse Issues in Higher Education.

With that in mind, a new position at the Pennsylvania College of Technology has been created to support inclusion, diversity, and equity, the school announced recently.

The new position of special assistant to the president for Inclusion Transformation will help lead the campus by leading and implementing strategies to support wellness, engagement, justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

On a college campus, inclusion means "having a valued voice, seeing others like you represented around you and in the curriculum, and knowing that you belong and matter based on how you experience the environment and your interactions with others," according to Higher Education Today.

Nathaniel E. Woods, Jr. will be the first person to hold the position. He will begin on July 18. An experienced educator, Woods is coming to Penn College from Grays Harbor College in Washington state, where he is interim dean of workforce education and a tenured human services faculty member.

Specific responsibilities of the special assistant to the president for inclusion transformation include:

Serving on the President's Council and partnering with senior administrator colleagues

Providing leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion in campus culture

Leading established DEI initiatives and create/revise goals

Working with various departments to improve student experience

Collaborating with the Office of People and Culture to enhance DEI efforts

Serving as a partner for recruitment and retention of diverse faculty, staff, and students

Partnering with Academic Affairs to evaluate and improve DEI practices

“Dr. Woods is an exceptional leader and presents the ideal skills to build off our many strengths to create a more dynamic and positive experience for our entire campus community – helping to further advance our mission,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs and provost, who will become president of the college on July 1.

Woods is also managing partner for Developing Others Through Service LLC, Montesano, Washington, and he was employed previously as director of learning and development for Victra Verizon Wireless in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He holds a doctorate in strategic leadership from Southeastern University, Lakeland, Florida; a Master of Arts in human services (marriage and family counseling) from Liberty University, Lynchburg, Virginia; a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies from Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and an Associate of Applied Science in general studies from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, North Carolina.

