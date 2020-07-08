Wellsboro, Pa. -- Nursing is a constantly-growing, high-demand career. Opportunities exist in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations.

For those who are interested in pursuing nursing, Penn College at Wellsboro will be offering informational sessions this July and August.

Sessions will be held at these times:

Monday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Limited seating will be available in the nursing classroom at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, which is located at 22 Walnut St.; the site also offers videoconferencing capability.

Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin in September 2020; graduation will be September 2021.

Prior to taking the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS), an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. TEAS dates have been established for July 10 and 22. Additional dates will be scheduled. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by August 17 to be considered for admission to the September class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro Campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who successfully complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.

This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Pell grants and Stafford loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.

For more detailed information and to register, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.