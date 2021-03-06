Williamsport, Pa. – Twelve employees of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center will benefit from the Child Care COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Award, provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services through STEP Inc., the region’s Early Learning Resource Center.

The program provides a one-time award of $600 to eligible employees of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services-certified child care providers.

In order to provide assistance to child care employees, the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning approved a one-time Child Care COVID-19 Pandemic Award using federal Child Care Development Fund money and remaining Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act round one and round two funding. This Child Care COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Award will provide $600 to approximately 33,000 child care employees and child care support staff across the commonwealth.

The grant received by Penn College’s Children’s Learning Center, to be paid to center employees, totals $7,200.