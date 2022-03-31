Williamsport, Pa. -- Following federal government investment in the child care industry, the Pennsylvania College of Technology intends to strengthen services provided through their child care center.

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Dunham Children’s Learning Center has received an American Rescue Plan Act Child Care Stabilization Grant of $171,572, part of the $655 million given to Pennsylvania to stabilize the child care industry. The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education through STEP Inc.

The grant funding will be spent on eligible expenses, which include:

Personnel costs, including for both recruitment and retention efforts, such as sign-on bonuses and pay increases.

Operational costs, such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, maintenance and insurance.

Health and safety costs, such as personal protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation supplies, and staff professional development related to health and safety practices.

Equipment and supplies.

Goods and services necessary to maintain or resume child care services.

Mental health services for children and staff.

Reimbursement for past COVID-19-related expenses incurred after Jan. 31, 2020.

The Learning Center used the grant to provide bonuses for the Center's front-line essential workers; purchase hands-free soap dispensers and faucets; purchase a deep freezer, dishwasher, and refrigerator; recoup lost revenue from quarantine families not having to pay tuition; hire a mental health consultant for staff; and hire a yoga teacher for the children. Remaining funds were used for salaries and benefits for current staff members.



