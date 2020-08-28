Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology recently honored distinguished staff, a part-time instructor, outstanding faculty in advisement and student assessment, longtime employees, and those who retired during the 2019-2020 academic year.

Typically these honors are presented at an all-college ceremony at the end of the spring semester, but due to difficulties caused by COVID-19, the ceremony was delayed and the awards were eventually presented virtually.

This marks the 25th year for Penn College's Distinguished Staff Awards in three categories: administrative, professional, and technical; classified; and service. The awards are presented to employees who demonstrate superior job performance and outstanding service to Penn College.

The latest Distinguished Staff Award recipients are Tina M. Miller, director of public relations and marketing (APT); Ashley M. Hunter, secretary to residence life (classified); Chad M. Aloisio, service and design technician (service); and Megan E. Rogers, information desk assistant at the Student & Administrative Services Center (part time).

“As an alumna, longtime employee and senior leader, her passion for our students and their successful outcomes is worn on her sleeve, and she takes the greatest of pride in her work on our college's behalf,” one of Miller’s nominators wrote. “Tina is the type of strategic thinker who is comfortable in an environment of change, and she never presents a problem without offering a solution. Her leadership over the past three years of brand development and rollout has been instrumental to our award-winning success to date.”

Regarding Hunter, a co-worker related: “Ashley’s energy, positive attitude, sound judgment, sense of humor and concern for students make her a distinguished employee at Pennsylvania College of Technology. While her job title is ‘secretary,’ one would think that her main contribution to Penn College would be her administrative skills. While she is very strong administratively, she brings so much more to the table in terms of her dedication and willingness to fully immerse herself in Penn College and the students we serve.”

Co-workers noted Aloisio’s contributions to the highly visible landscape of the college’s campuses: “If you have enjoyed the Penn College grounds, the antique waterfall truck or any of the flowering sculptures, you have had a relationship with Chad,” one of them said. “Chad works with the horticulture department daily on equipment and helping us turn some of our crazy ideas into reality.”

Rogers was singled out for the personal service she practices in the SASC, which, for many students and families, provides some of their earliest impressions of the college.

“She quickly makes a connection with students and doesn't hesitate to offer help, often going above and beyond to help a frustrated or upset student,” a colleague wrote. “I've witnessed Megan come out from behind her desk to calm or comfort a student, and most often this has led to a favorable outcome for both the student and the college. Her customer service skills and knowledge of the college make her an exceptional employee. But it's her interpersonal skills, together with her kindness and compassion for others, that prove she is a true asset to the college. We're fortunate to have her welcoming our students and guests every day.”

A Part-Time Teaching Excellence Award was presented to Mindy L. Carr, clinical director of the college’s paramedic program.

“When I originally saw Mindy's application for her job, I sincerely asked my boss at the time if the candidate was 100 years old. She had such an awesome diversity of experience that it seemed impossible that one person could have done all that was on her resume at that time,” a colleague said.

“It turns out that Mindy not only was the real deal, the mind-boggling go-getter that she seemed on paper, but our students have benefited from her nature of wanting to continue to learn while educating others.”

David J. Fedor, assistant professor of civil engineering technology, is this year’s recipient of an Excellence in Academic Advising Award, designed to recognize excellent academic advising and service to students, and to encourage continuation of that excellence.

“Civil engineering professionals should be primed and prepared to think creatively to solve unique challenges. At the onset of the pandemic, Dave set up group Zoom sessions and reminded students that they had the skills needed to find solutions to the barriers they may be facing, including technology issues. It was evident that he had created a community of problem-solvers who were confident that they could meet the challenge thrust upon them.”

The President’s Award for Outstanding Assessment in student learning and college services was presented to two faculty members: Linda L. Locher, an assistant professor and counselor, and Terri A. Stone, assistant professor of nursing, whose collaborative effort both increased the number of mental health screenings and assisted nursing students in meeting their clinical requirements.

“A comparison of the number of screenings completed by students in the weeks prior to and after the project revealed a sizable increase, most notably in the two areas that were the focus of the intervention: anxiety and depression screening, and in the general distress/health screening,” the college’s Quality Through Assessment staff reported.

“Materials developed for the project also demonstrated knowledge gained by the participating nursing students regarding anxiety and depression and the prevalence of mental health issues among the college student community.”

Also recognized by the president were employees who reached career milestones during the year.

Reaching the 40-year service mark in 2019-20 are Roy P. Fontaine and Thomas A. Linn; receiving 30-year pins are Marc E. Bridgens, Kirk M. Cantor, Kevin R. Derr, Vincent R. Fagnano, Dorothy J. Gerring, Walter V. Gower, Donald J. Luke, Edwin G. Owens, Mary G. Trometter, Katherine A. Walker and Susan A. Welshans.

Joining the college’s Quarter Century Club with 25 years’ service are Barb J. Albert, Heather L. Allison, Richard J. Calvert Jr., Donna K. Culton, Richard K. Hendricks Jr., Mark J. Kieser, Karen L. Martin, Bradley L. Nason, Ann V. Reichelderfer, David S. Richards, Susan L. Shuman and Shirley A. Yancey.

Retiring during 2019-20 were: Barbara J. Albert, Eric K. Albert, Margaret A. Barbour, Lisa R. Bock, Linda L. Bower, Lawrence V. Burns, LaDonna J. Caldwell, Richard J. Calvert Jr., Todd Campbell, Craig A. Cian, Nancy J. Cochran, Donna K. Culton, John R. Cuprisin, Linda S. Dellaquila, Kay E. Dunkleberger, Pamela Ellis, Donley F. Fisher, Crystal L. Follmer, Susan C. Hartranft, Gene L. Haupt, Thomas E. Kammerling, Mark J. Kieser, Kathleen A. Kelsey, Paul E. Mach, Stephen A. Manley, Thomas J. Matus, David E. Maurer, Michaeleen G. McNamara, Jerry W. McNett, Joseph A. Miele Jr., Sandra L. Miele, Deborah S. Neyhart, Diane C. Oeler, Gary T. Pandolfi, Michael K. Patterson, Eric D. Ranck, Ann V. Reichelderfer, Carol A. Rogers, Diane L. Smith, Marie Y. Stewart, Sandra R. Sullivan, Dana R. Suter, Richard C. Taylor, Mary Kay Wakefield, Bernadine M. Welickovitch, Timothy E. Weston and Janet L. Wool.