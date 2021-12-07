Williamsport, Pa. – Lynda Livingston, a member of the Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors, has established an automotive scholarship at the college in honor of her father. The scholarship can now fund the future pursuits of automotive students.

The Pepper-Livingston Memorial Automotive Scholarship honors the memory of Duane F. Pepper, who owned and operated Pepper’s Body Shop in Franklin Township, Bradford County.

The scholarship supports incoming students from Lycoming or Bradford counties who are pursuing their education in automotive majors at Penn College. It is renewable for up to four years and includes support to offset costs for recipients to complete their automotive internships.

The scholarship totals $100,000 and will be awarded to three students, providing up to $33,333 to each over the course of their education. The six-figure commitment was made in support of the Tomorrow Is in the Making: Legacy Campaign for Penn College, which honors retiring President Davie Jane Gilmour.

Livingston, who has served on the Penn College Board since 2008, is vice president of PDC Spas, Williamsport, and is a strong supporter of Penn College Foundation fundraising initiatives.

“Penn College offers a transformational experience for the students we serve,” Gilmour said. “Our time-tested approach to applied technology education continues to develop students who will one day lead our industries and the communities in which we live. We truly appreciate Lynda's trust, leadership and thoughtful intentions as we partner to create a better tomorrow with increased access through scholarship support.”

“The approach to this scholarship was thoughtful and one that encourages and promotes student persistence and success, both in the classroom and during their internship placement,” said Kyle A. Smith, executive director of college relations and the Penn College Foundation. “Lynda is a true advocate for Penn College’s hands-on, applied technology education.”

“My hope is that with this scholarship, qualified students have the opportunity to experience a successful career in automotive, as my father did,” Livingston said. “He would be proud to know, in his name, hands-on training and education at Penn College will provide the foundation for a professional future.”



