Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology's Baja SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Team has placed among the nation's elite in endurance races for a decade.

This year, the Penn College team topped a 72-car field in Cookeville, Tennessee to win the endurance race for the first time — besting the likes of Michigan State, Purdue, Cornell, RIT, Case Western Reserve, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Auburn, and Texas A&M.

The May 15 race took four hours and consisted of rugged terrain and tight turns. It's Baja SAE's marquee event. Every year, schools must design, manufacture, and build a single-seat all-terrain vehicle to survive various challenges.

“It’s so gratifying to win this race after being close in other years (10 top-10 finishes since 2011),” said John G. Upcraft, instructor of manufacturing and machining and adviser to Penn College’s Baja SAE club since its inception 17 years ago. “It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’m so proud of the team’s effort and the dedication they’ve shown in the months leading up to the competition. They have worked very hard for this moment. The victory is well-deserved.”

“This victory is not just the result of the effort from this year’s team. It’s the culmination of years of effort by past teams who established and built upon a solid foundation,” adds Dakota C. Harrison, of Lewisberry, Baja club vice president and one of two Penn College drivers for the endurance race. “The realization of how many teams before us have been aiming for this makes our win somewhat surreal. We’re standing on the shoulders of giants today.”

Penn College's team started the race in third position after ranking third in the acceleration competition, one of the four events held the previous day. By the end of the first 1.2-mile lap, Harrison took the lead with École de technologie supérieure (a Montreal university) and Michigan in hot pursuit. The second half of the race was mostly a two-car duel between Michigan and Penn College.

The Penn College team ran into trouble when a problem with the car's side panel required a surprise pit stop three hours into the race. The crew, led by Dhruv Singh of Dayton, Jew Jersey, improvised and used zip ties and gaffer tape to secure the corner that became detached from the car — all in under five minutes.

New driver Tyler J. Bandle of Slatington was a lap down to Michigan when he returned to the course, but it took him only 30 minutes to lap Michigan twice and put Penn College in the lead to stay. The Penn College team completed 47 laps, one more than Michigan. Université Laval (based in Quebec City), Virginia Tech and École de technologie supérieure rounded out the top five.

“We all played our roles. That was the key to our success this year,” Harrison said. “The team is a collection of individuals who share the same cause. Everybody recognized their individual talents and applied those talents appropriately.”

The car was designed by Morgan R. Bagenstose of Reading using SolidWorks, a prominent computer-aided design and engineering program. She used the software to determine how much force the car could withstand as it went through various challenges.

“I knew our design was strong because of all the testing, so I wasn’t concerned about the car holding up under normal conditions,” said Bagenstose, Baja team president. “But it was still kind of nerve-racking watching the race. If another car hit us, it could have ruined everything. Fortunately, that didn’t happen. Our hard work paid off.”

In addition to designing the car, the team spent countless hours manufacturing its components, assembling the 311-pound vehicle, and testing its performance at a quarter-mile track. Five of the team's seniors even skipped their Commencement ceremony to compete: Harrison, manufacturing engineering technology; Singh, automotive technology management; Bagenstose, engineering design technology; Caleb J. Harvey, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, automated manufacturing technology; and Dominic J. Lepri, of Monroe Township, New Jersey, manufacturing engineering technology, all chose Baja over the graduation ceremony.

“It wasn’t an easy choice to miss commencement,” Harrison admitted. “But the way we see it, we’ve worked so hard for these competitions during the past four years. They mean everything to us.”

Other team members at the competition were Bandle, a December 2021 graduate with associate degrees in automated manufacturing technology and machine tool technology; engineering design technology students Casey B. Campbell, of Kennerdell, and Marshall W. Fowler, of Sellersville; Arjun L. Kempe, of Perkasie, and Isaac H. Thollot, of Milford, both majoring in manufacturing engineering technology; and Alex E. Flores, of Bowie, Maryland, a welding & fabrication engineering technology student.

“It’s important to note that none of this would have happened without the backing of the college, the School of Engineering Technologies and our sponsors,” Upcraft said. “We are very grateful for such support.”

The team’s lead sponsors are the Gene Haas Foundation, Lycoming Engines, and PMF Industries Inc.

The team isn't done yet: they will compete in New York at Baja SAE Rochester this June.

