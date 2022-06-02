Two members of the Pennsylvania College of Technology community are being recognized for their impact in nursing.

In its first year in the DAISY program, the Pennsylvania College of Technology awarded two DAISY Awards: one to nursing student Britney S. Kattau, of Ephrata, and one to faculty member Karen L. Martin, associate professor of psychiatric nursing.

Award winners can be nominated by peers, colleagues, patients, families or alumni. Winners are selected by a committee in Penn College’s nursing program.

Kattau, who is pursuing an associate degree in nursing, received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Students.

Her nominator wrote:

“Britney was able to change a patient’s life during her physical assessment. She was the first person to listen to the patient’s concerns about her foot, identifying that the patient had an acute change in sensation and was having severe pain.

“Due to Britney listening to her patient, she was able to alert her clinical instructor to her assessment findings and that her patient’s foot was cold and had no palpable pulses. They were able to get a Doppler, identify there was no blood flow to the patient’s foot and alert the staff nurse, who promptly called the surgical service.

“The RN was caught up in another patient’s room and had not been able to assess the patient yet. Because Britney stopped to listen to her patient, the patient was able to be taken emergently to the OR and have her leg saved.”

Martin received The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty.

A nominator wrote:

“Karen’s compassion and enthusiasm for nursing education has been and continues to be clearly evident throughout her tenure as a full-time faculty member at Penn College. She makes time for students, peers and colleagues – her door is open.

“Many have gone to Karen for support, encouragement, perspective, information and her special touch in ‘lifting the spirit’ and regenerating energy and enthusiasm to surpass whatever seems to be complicating life, nursing school, work, etc.

“Her patience is unending, yet she knows when to ‘draw the line’ and suggest ‘stepping up to the task.’

“She role models lifelong learning. Her ability to empower others to be their best is evident in her attitude, work ethic and dedication to students and Penn College. She has dedicated her life to nursing education and never fails to look for the ‘brighter side’ of each situation, leaving many moved from tears to laughter.”

The DAISY Awards are a project of The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family.

The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the creation of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses to provide recognition and thank nurses for making a profound difference the lives of their patients and patient families.

The foundation expanded the awards program to academic institutions in order to recognize the faculty who inspire compassionate care in their students and the students who demonstrate it during their education.

Each honoree receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.”

One faculty award and three student awards will be presented by the College each year during pre-commencement “pinning” ceremonies for graduating nursing students.

