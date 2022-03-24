Williamsport, Pa. -- One Pennsylvania College of Technology student will move on from Penn College to helicopter manufacturer training schools after receiving scholarship support.

A senior in the college's four-year aviation maintenance technology major, Kevin Pardel was among only seven selected worldwide to receive a Bill Sanderson Aviation Maintenance Technology Scholarship from Helicopter Association International's Technical Committee.

Pradel's scholarship provides a tuition waiver for a helicopter manufacturer training school and a stipend to offset expenses. Pradel, of Belleville, New Jersey, will attend the Leonardo AW139 helicopter factory school in Philadelphia.

During the college’s recent spring break, Pradel and junior Shiv Patel, of Union, New Jersey, a junior in the same baccalaureate major, attended the HAI Heli-Expo in Dallas, Texas. The event is the world’s largest vertical aviation conference and trade show, attracting more than 13,000 attendees from 72 countries and nearly 600 exhibitors this year.

Pradel joins a distinguished list of Penn College students honored by HAI over the past 18 years; the total amount of association scholarships awarded to those students exceeds $200,000.



