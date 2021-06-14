Wellsboro, Pa. -- Licensed practical nurses have a wealth of career opportunities open to them in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations. Anyone who wishes to enter this field is invited to Penn College at Wellsboro's Practical Nursing Program information sessions on Thursday, July 15 and Thursday, August 5 at Pennsylvania College of Technology's Wellsboro campus located at 22 Walnut St. Each session will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of the program, will discuss admission requirements; application, tuition, and financial aid processes; licensure; and job opportunities for graduates. There will be an opportunity to ask questions following the presentation.

The next practical nursing class is scheduled to begin September 20, 2021; graduation will be held on September 8, 2022.

The Test of Essential Academic Skills and a minimum passing score are required for entry into the program. Before taking the TEAS, an application must be submitted to the Wellsboro office. Completed application materials and pre-entrance requirements must be submitted by August 30 to be considered for admission to the September class.

Classes for the 12-month, full-time practical nursing program are held at Penn College’s Wellsboro campus, with clinical experiences at UPMC Wellsboro, UPMC Cole, the Green Home, and Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation Center, as well as other local facilities.

The practical nursing program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing. Those who complete the program will be prepared to take the National Council Licensure Exam for licensure as an LPN. Educational opportunities for advancement to registered nurse are available.

This is a clock-hour program, eligible for Pell grants and Stafford loans, designed specifically by Workforce Development at Penn College in Williamsport.

For more detailed information and to register, call (570) 724-7703, email northcampus@pct.edu or visit the Penn College at Wellsboro website.