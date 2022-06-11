Williamsport, Pa. — The Pennsylvania College of Technology Board of Directors approved the academic year 2022-2023 budget of $161.5 million as well as tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students during a meeting on June 9, 2022.

In-state students will see a 1.87% tuition increase, expected to cost $330 more per student per year.

Tuition and fees combined for in-state students will rise to about $598 per credit hour for in-state students ($17,940 per year for resident students enrolled in two 15-credit semesters)

Out-of-state students will have their tuition increased by 2.03% (About $510 per year)

Tuition and fees for out-of-state students will total about $856 per credit hour, or $25,680 annually for a student enrolled for two 15-credit semesters.

On-campus, college-owned and operated housing rates will rise by 2%.

Dining services' meal plan rates will be increased by 2%.

“As always, our focus in the budgeting process is on continuing to provide the best hands-on academic programs to students while mitigating, as best we can, the financial impact for them and their families,” President Davie Jane Gilmour said. “This budget accomplishes that while navigating the unique challenges posed by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. It is a realistic plan that keeps us financially sound and positions us well for the future.”

The total budget represents a 3.22% increase over 2021-22. The operating budget for 2022-23 is $113.3 million. The Governor's current state budget proposal suggests that Penn College will receive $28.1 million from the state, a 5% increase compared to last year.

College administrators expect that new student enrollment for Fall 2022 will help recover overall attendance. The number of returning students has dropped in recent years, likely due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Penn College's faculty, counselors, and librarians, as well as nonfaculty employees, will receive a 2% salary increase.

The budget includes voluntary gifts of $100,000 to the City of Williamsport and $35,000 to the Williamsport Area School District.

