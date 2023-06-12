Williamsport, Pa. — Penn College has approved a $178.1 million budget without rising tuition costs for students, but they have tacked on some non-tuition fees.

Penn College's Board of Directors have not raised fees in about a decade, but decided it was necessary to offset costs due to inflation.

Per-credit technology and health and wellness fees will increase by $10 or, on average, $150 per semester, an increase of 1.67 percent of cost per student in 2023 and 2024.

The combined total of tuition and fees is $18,240 annually for a typical Pennsylvania resident student enrolled for two 15-credit semesters. Tuition and fees combined for non-Pennsylvania residents will total $25,980 annually for students taking the same number of credits.

Penn College’s state appropriation is budgeted at $28.6 million based on the current proposed state budget. The projected government appropriation covers 23.45 percent of the college's overall operating budget. The exact amount will be determined on June 30, which is the deadline for passing the state budget.

“Our goal is to place students in the most competitive position for long-term success, and we are working hard to mitigate the financial impact on our Penn College students and families in the budget planning,” President Michael J. Reed said.

“Thanks to generous industry and community leaders, we have been able to significantly increase access to scholarships and sponsorships, and we are working closely with our legislative leaders to advocate for more equitable funding for our hard-working students. We are a unique institution creating industry leaders and a skilled workforce in which there are pervasive shortages, and it simply costs more to deliver rigorous programs with items like passenger airplanes, robots, automobiles and the wide range of technologies needed within our 150 labs.”

“It is no secret that, while it costs more to deliver applied technology programs, our institution also receives significantly less state funding per student than nearly all other public institutions,” Reed continued. “We remain hopeful for equitable support from the commonwealth in this upcoming budget and within future cycles.”

The president said the college succeeded in minimizing the costs to parents and students while adapting to challenges presented by inflation. He also stated that Penn College graduates get an excellent return on their investment by securing sustainable employment in high-demand, highly compensated career fields.

“Parents and students are seeing the importance of return on investment, as new-student applications and deposits are up 10 percent in comparison to last year’s incoming class,” he said.

Even with a large class graduating last month and two smaller COVID cohort classes in their third and fourth years on campus, total student enrollment for Fall 2023 is projected to increase by approximately 100 students over last fall’s enrollment of 4,200.

While costs associated with a few specific room types are projected to increase next year for students choosing to live on campus, the majority of the rates students pay for on-campus, college-owned-and-operated housing will not increase. Dining Services’ meal plan rates will increase by 2 percent due to inflation.

In addition, the college’s per-hour lab fee — associated with laboratory and/or clinical instruction — rises $15 in the budget. It was last increased in 2017.

Also included in the budget are voluntary gifts of $100,000 to the City of Williamsport and $35,000 to the Williamsport Area School District. These gifts are reevaluated annually.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.