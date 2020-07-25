Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology has chosen Linda A. Reichert as the new director of the Dunham Children's Learning Center, which provides early childhood care and education for children of students and employees.

Reichert has more than 16 years of experience in the early childhood education field. She has been a preschool and elementary school teacher and served as director at four child care centers, including the opportunity to open the Child Care Center at Hort Woods on Penn State’s main campus. She also led the ESPN Kidscare Center in Connecticut.

“I love watching the light go on in a child’s eyes each day they arrive to learn something new,” she said. “I am passionate about social-emotional intelligence and well-being at the earliest of age.”

Reichert holds a master’s degree in education from Lock Haven University, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree. Her favorite children’s book is The Day the Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt.

“I look forward to the positive impact that Linda’s experience in child care leadership will bring and her excitement to provide the highest level of care and learning for the youngest ‘tomorrow makers’ on our campus,” said Hillary E. Hofstrom, vice president for human resources.

Reichert succeeds Barbara J. Albert, who is retiring on August 7 after more than 25 years at the college, the last seven as director of the center and previously as a group leader and program specialist.

“I thank Barb for her many contributions to our students and families who have entrusted their children in our care over the past 25 years and wish her all the best as she begins this new chapter,” Hofstrom said.