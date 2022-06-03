Williamsport, Pa. — From a nurse educator and administrator for 14 years to assistant dean of nursing for four years, Valerie A. Myers now takes on the role of dean of nursing and health sciences at Penn College.

She will begin her new duties on July 1, succeeding Sandra L. Richmond, who is returning to teaching at the College.

Myers has been part of Penn College since 2007: as a member of the nursing faculty, clinical director of nursing, and director of nursing bachelor's degrees. She has also been an adjunct faculty member at American Public University and is a virtual ATI/ATI capstone coach and NCLEX specialist with Ascend Learning.

Outside of higher education, Myers has been a clinical nurse educator, nursing supervisor, pediatric staff nurse, medical/surgical staff nurse, and pediatric clinical manager.

Myers holds a Doctor of Education, higher education and adult learning concentration, and a Master of Science in Nursing, nursing education concentration, from Walden University, Minneapolis; and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Lycoming College.

“Dr. Myers’ student and team focus – coupled with her successful health-care industry, teaching and leadership experiences – make her an ideal candidate to be our next dean of nursing and health sciences,” said Michael J. Reed, vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Val’s strength-based leadership approach, wide range of skills and experiences, and passion for the health sciences will be a tremendous asset for the school and our college.”

