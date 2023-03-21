Williamsport, Pa. — A teacher and administrator with nearly 30 years of experience has been hired as the new assistant dean of transportation technologies at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

Steven P. Keen, a veteran of regional career and technical education, was most recently the director of career and technical education and high school principal in the Jersey Shore Area School District. He began his new duties at Penn College on March 6.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steven to the Engineering Technologies team!” said Bradley M. Webb, dean of engineering technologies. “He has extensive experience with career and technical education programs at the secondary level, and I’m excited to see what elements he can bring to the division of transportation technologies to make our programs even stronger.”

Among his accomplishments while in the Jersey Shore district, Keen developed and implemented a Career Learning Pathway Initiative to foster career awareness and readiness at all grade levels. He was also a developing partner with area pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs in manufacturing engineering as a PAsmart Grant recipient.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from Bloomsburg University and a Master of Science in Workforce Education and Development from Penn State. He also completed the K-12 Educational Administrative Leadership Program at the University of Scranton and the Superintendent Letter of Eligibility certificate program through Point Park University.

Prior to his July 2013 hiring at Jersey Shore, Keen was an accounting teacher and coach in the Sullivan County School District from 2005-13, where he also taught in the Penn College Dual Enrollment program. Keen was also the business, computer, and information technology instructor in the Keystone Central School District from 1995 to 2005.

