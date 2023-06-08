Williamsport, Pa. — Bringing extensive experience in the counseling field with her, Mary R. Shuma Rudberg has been named the Director of Counseling at Penn College. She began her duties in this new position at the start of June.

Rudberg will serve as a member of the Student Affairs Leadership Team, lead daily operations for Counseling Services, support activities under Penn College’s SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) grant, and coordinate counseling’s role in the college’s retention-related initiatives.

“Dr. Rudberg brings a wealth of expertise and experience to Counseling Services and Student Affairs,” said Jennifer McLean, dean of students. “Her skills will be a fantastic complement to those already in the office. Mary’s background working with diverse populations and complex mental health situations positions her perfectly to lead Counseling Services.”

Professionally, Rudberg has worked for Southwest Pennsylvania Behavioral Health Services, Monessen, as a substance abuse counselor/mental health counselor, and for the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration, Pittsburgh, as a vocational rehabilitation counselor. She has served in various faculty roles for the University of North Texas Department of Rehabilitation and Health Services, California University of Pennsylvania, Walden University, Southern New Hampshire University, and Community College of Allegheny County.

Rudberg holds a doctorate in counselor education and supervision from Duquesne University, a Master of Science in rehabilitation counseling from West Virginia University, a Bachelor of Science in psychology from West Liberty State College, and an Associate of Arts in human services from West Virginia Northern Community College.

She is a Licensed Professional Counselor, a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, a Certified Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor, and an Internationally Certified Advanced Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.