Williamsport, Pa. -- A baking and pastry arts student from Macungie has taken first place in Pennsylvania College of Technology's annual wedding cake competition. Handmade details on first place winner Lindsey E. Miller’s four-tier, fondant-covered cake include a hand-molded lock and key, along with delicate roses and butterflies.

Cakes were judged by Susan Notter, U.S. sales professional for Max Felchlin chocolate, who has won gold medals in numerous competitions around the world; and Suzann Mayer, a retired faculty member and former owner of Grammy Sue’s Cakes and Cookies.

Claudia M. Walling of Williamsport earned second place, and Alexis N. Youse of Pottstown placed third. Honorable mentions were awarded to Ashley L. Geist of Huntingdon, and CC N. Hawkins of Williamsport. Walling, Youse and Geist are baking and pastry arts students, and Hawkins is in the applied management major.

Each of the entrants in the competition was enrolled in an advanced-level cake decorating course taught by Chef Todd M. Keeley, instructor of baking and pastry arts/culinary arts.