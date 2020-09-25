Williamsport, Pa. – Seven manufacturing industry partners, BLAST-IU17, and Pennsylvania College of Technology will be hosting a virtual event to educate parents and students about the many career opportunities and different pathways that exist in manufacturing.

The main focus of the event will be industry professionals unraveling myths and misconceptions surrounding the field of manufacturing.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 7, at 7 p.m. via Zoom conference. Students from 7th to 11th grade and their parents are encouraged to attend. There will be three Apple Watch giveaways during the event, and time has been reserved for questions and answers.

To register, please click here.

Modern manufacturing is much different than the Oliver Twist-esque institutions that many people picture when they think about the industry. In the year 2020, child labor laws exist, technology has advanced significantly, and manufacturing plants actually have windows and safety protocols. Underestimating the advances that have been made in manufacturing could be a terrible mistake when it comes to career planning. Countless people have dismissed career opportunities in manufacturing thanks to these outdated stereotypes.

For many people, it's surprising to learn how high-skill and in-demand these jobs are, even in an economy ravaged by COVID-19.

Participating manufacturers are: First Quality Tissue, Jersey Shore Steel, Kellogg Company, Ralph S. Alberts Company, Inc., Overhead Door Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and Lycoming Engines.