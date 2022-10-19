Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has added a part-time evening and weekend option to its nursing degree program.

The program will allow students to earn an associate degree and take the national nursing licensing exam. Classes will begin in August 2023.

“We listened to the needs of our prospective students, and we responded with action,” said Tanae A. Traister, assistant dean of nursing and health sciences. “We are here to support those who aspire to become nurses, and this new program option will help working students meet their goals.”

Classes will be taught through a hybrid model. Students will attend lectures in a virtual learning environment during weeknights, then will need to come to the Williamsport campus one evening each week to complete lab sessions. Clinical learning exercises will be held off-site at health care facilities during weekends. Clinical learning will be done in nearby hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities.

The curriculum is designed to be completed within seven spring/fall semesters, plus three summer sessions. Up to 28 students will be selected into the part-time, evening/weekend nursing major each year.

Graduates may find careers in hospital acute care settings, long-term care facilities, home health agencies, state and federal health-related facilities, private-duty nursing agencies, and within the office practices of physicians, surgeons, and dentists.

The curriculum also provides the foundation for a baccalaureate degree in nursing. Graduates can complete a Bachelor of Science in nursing through Penn College’s online RN-to-BSN major.

