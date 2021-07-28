Williamsport, Pa. - Expanding its 50-plus year tradition of preparing students for work in healthcare fields, Pennsylvania College of Technology has added three new health-related degree programs.

These new options are a bachelor's degree in health science (introduced fall 2020); an associate degree in allied health (launching fall 2021); and a business administration: healthcare management specialization (launching fall 2021).

The new degrees focus on non-direct patient care, whereas previous degree options focused on direct patient care.

The bachelor of health science curriculum features biology; anatomy and physiology; microbiology; general chemistry; organic chemistry; biochemistry; physics; genetics; psychology; statistics and medical terminology; with additional coursework related to global health; health care delivery systems; ethical and legal issues in medicine; substance abuse; and quality assurance in health care, in order to prepare graduates for non-direct patient care careers in allied health or other healthcare settings.

Career paths include laboratory science; public health; healthcare education; medical research; and the medical equipment and pharmaceutical industries.

The coursework also provides a foundation for entering graduate-level programs in such professional fields as physician assistant studies; medicine; dentistry and education.

“Industry demands are high for an abundance of health care career fields, in both direct patient care and non-direct patient care, as seen in current job openings nationally and locally,” said Sandra L. Richmond, the college’s dean of nursing and health sciences.

The first three years’ courses are taken on campus in the college’s science labs, while the final year of coursework is taken online.

“The Bachelor of Science in health science degree will help to meet the industry demand for these positions," Richmond said.

The college also offers the bachelor’s degree in health science, with a concentration in pre-hospital medicine.

The associate degree in allied health provides students with the skills to achieve success in a diverse market of non-direct patient care positions.

The curriculum includes biological and social sciences; pathology and disease; and health care documentation, is paired with management courses to provide a foundation for the work or further study in allied health professions.

Fifteen credits of allied health electives allow students to customize their studies to fit their career and education goals.

Career opportunities for graduates include medical billing supervisor; medical office manager; research assistant; patient advocate; medical supply manager; allied health instructor; and other roles in government, hospitals, private physician offices, and other health care-related settings.

The degree provides a streamlined opportunity for already credentialed professionals to complete an associate degree, with up to six credits awarded for such credentials as emergency medical technician, certified nursing assistant and pharmacy technician.

A new specialization within the college’s business administration bachelor’s degree major provides a strong business core with classes in management, innovation, accounting, finance, business law, marketing, economics and international business.

Business-related electives allow students to focus their studies in health care management with classes in medical practice administration, health care delivery systems, quality assurance, and health care ethics and policy.

The new programs join the college’s existing applied health studies bachelor’s degree major, which is designed for certified, licensed and registered professionals, and those who hold associate degrees or have completed hospital-based training to complete their baccalaureate degree.

It provides another avenue toward professional growth in health care roles, with the added benefit of being delivered 100 percent online for working professionals.