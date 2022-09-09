Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology will now offer a standalone master's program starting in Fall 2023.

The new program will replace the current combined bachelor's/master's degree in physician assistant studies.

The Master of Science is designed to be completed in two years, including summer sessions. The first year is spent in intensive lab-based study in the on-campus Physician Assistant Center, which was renovated in Summer 2022. It includes a cadaver lab and simulated emergency room, operating room, labor and delivery room, inpatient unit, pediatric, and family practice suites.

The second year requires eight supervised clinical practice experiences, which may be completed in a variety of locations—from local medical facilities all the way to a foreign study program in Peru.

To apply for the master's program, a student must have completed a bachelor's degree with prerequisite science courses at either Penn College or another college or university. An ideal pathway includes the Penn College Bachelor of Science in prehospital medicine and Bachelor of Science in biomedical sciences, another new program launching in 2023.

Graduates will be eligible to take the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam, which is one of the requirements to practice medicine as a physician assistant.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.