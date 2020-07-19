Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology has been selected as one of 94 colleges and universities across the U.S. to become part of the FARE Food Allergy College Search database.

Campuses on the database make food allergy accommodations that allow students with special dietary needs to choose a college without worrying about being able to eat.

Penn College is one of six Pennsylvania colleges and universities participating in the food allergy college search.

The database is operated by Food Allergy research and Education (FARE), which is dedicated to improving the quality of life of the 32 million Americans who deal with food allergies, advocating for research, providing resources, and otherwise supporting those with food allergies.

Penn College offers 13 of the 14 accommodations considered in the database. Those include posting ingredient information, developing cross-contact procedures, providing preordered meals and a gluten-free station, offering roommate accommodations, and having epinephrine available for use by campus emergency responders.

Visit the FARE Food Allergy College Search here.

The extensive project, spearheaded by Rebecca L. Pawlik, Penn College’s registered dietitian, required collaboration among Dining Services, Disability Services, Health Services, and Residence Life.