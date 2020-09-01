Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced the availability of approximately $934,000 in competitive grants for elementary, middle and high schools across the state to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.

“Students perform better in school when they have access to regular, nutritious meals,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “This year will be particularly important for students as their schools adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will help schools to upgrade cafeteria equipment and continue to provide the essential meals that students need.”

Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. The funds help schools purchase equipment which allows them to serve healthier meals and improve food safety, like new refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.

Applications must be submitted by the schools through the PDE eGrants system by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.

The grants are a result of work of Governor Wolf to fight childhood hunger and improve food access for children across the State.

The Governor's efforts include the creation of the Food Security Partnership, which is comprised of the secretaries of the departments of Aging, Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Education, Health, and Human Services; the creation of the commonwealth’s food security plan – Setting the Table: A Blueprint for a Hunger-free PA; and the School Breakfast Initiative.