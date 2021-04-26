Harrisburg, Pa. - Contribution rates to public school teachers' pensions are going up, according to the Public School Employees' Retirement System Board.

The Board, which oversees Pennsylvania's largest public pension system, near-unanimously voted to raise contribution rates to 0.5 - 0.75 percent of most salaries following the discovery of an apparent calculation error.

The error is still being investigated, with federal investigators questioning system officials about the alleged mistake in calculating the fund's long-term investment performance.

The move comes with opposition as the federal investigation continues and many question the legality of the increase, including State Senator Pat Browne, who was the sole "nay" vote during the board meeting. If the increase proceeds as planned, contribution rates for public employees hired in or after 2011 will rise next July.

According to Senator Browne, state law forbids the recertification of contribution rates; the lower rate based on the alleged miscalculation was confirmed in December of 2020. In order to change the rate, Sen. Brown said, the state legislature must first change the law.

The issue's affects reach outside of just public school employees. If the new contribution rate is not applied, Pennsylvania taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

The calculation error at the center of the issue was made by a consultant whose name has not been released to the public. The erroneous calculation estimated 6.38 percent growth over nine years; a review found that the actual figure is 6.34 percent.

When growth is below 6.36 percent, the board is required to raise employee contribution rates, thus causing the current controversy.