Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania has devoted millions of dollars to STEM programs in the past few years in order to bring STEM to K-12 classrooms and inspire students to eventually enter a highly in-demand field.

Code.org, a national advocacy group for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, recently highlighted Pennsylvania’s investments in STEM throughout the commonwealth in its annual report.

The report, 2021 State of Computer Science Education, noted that Pennsylvania has dedicated $56 million since 2018 to teacher training, support for gaining teacher certification in computer science (CS), and support for STEM ecosystems and collective impact models of local and regional STEM education-workforce collaborations.

Pennsylvania has dedicated $20 million annually to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) for PAsmart, a program established to expand STEM and computer science education to learners of all ages. PDE has awarded 438 PAsmart grants since the 2018-19 school year.

Targeted and Advancing PAsmart grants support STEM and computer science learning and professional development opportunities to communities across Pennsylvania, including within early learning centers, libraries, out-of-school time providers, career and technical education centers, post-secondary institutions, and K-12 schools.

Pennsylvania’s investments in STEM have enabled more children and youth—especially lower-income students—to access computer science education and STEM education more broadly.

In 2019-20, 63 percent of public high schools in the commonwealth offered a foundational computer science course—and 81 percent of high school students attended a school offering computer science.

Since 2015, schools offering computer science programs increased by 271 percent, and there has been a 1,000 percent increase in the number of students enrolled in computer science programs.

The report also noted continuing education programs for teachers to qualify them to teach computer science in schools. Pennsylvania joined 40 other states in offering a teacher certification in computer science and currently has three postsecondary institutions offering the program: Clarion University, Swarthmore College, and Messiah College.

Much of this work was accomplished by the CSinPA team at the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network (PaTTAN). CSinPA developed a number of tools to complement Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative including the CS Teacher Toolkit, CS Administrator Toolkit, and Family Toolkit.

These resources help provide equitable computer science education for all students including students of color, historically underrepresented populations, English language learners (ELLs, and students with disabilities.)

“The team at WeTeach_CS worked with our CSinPA team to tailor the course for Pennsylvania educators for inclusion in our PAsmart professional learning resources,” said Judd Pittman, PDE’s Special Consultant to the Secretary of Education. “The course provides flexibility for full-time educators to learn computer science content, and it is crucial support towards our goal of 500 certified computer science educators in the state by 2023.”

As of November 2021, Pennsylvania has 41 educators fully certified for grades 7 to 12 in computer science, an additional 23 educators who have passed the exam, and 18 who have registered for the exam. Thirty-six local education agencies (LEA) have at least one computer science certified educator.