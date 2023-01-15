The PA House is creating a scholarship program for graduating high school seniors.

The 2023 Pennsylvania House of Representatives Scholarship program is administered through The Foundation for Enhancing Communities and provides four-year scholarships to two high school seniors per year.

Each award consists of the value of one semester of tuition at the State System of Higher Education for each of four years. Students must maintain eligibility criteria in all four years in order to receive the ongoing award.

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduating High School Senior

Legal Residency in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

Attendance at a PA College, university, or career school as a full-time student

Academic achievement (minimum 3.0 cumulative high school GPA)

Commitment to community and leadership qualities

Extracurricular activities

Financial need

Details on how to apply and submit required documents are available online here.

