Harrisburg, Pa. -- Last week, the Wolf Administration reached out to the federal government to request an extension to waivers that have allowed Pennsylvania to provide 24 million meals to school children despite school shutdowns. The waivers expire at the end of the month, ending access to breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snacks for school-age children and their younger siblings.

“Earlier this week my counterparts and I urged USDA Secretary Perdue to take action to allow Pennsylvania to continue feeding our school children as we have from the start of the pandemic through this summer,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “It’s one thing for children to lose school plays and birthday parties with friends, but access to food is a human right. These kids are relying on us to advocate for their food security.”

Without extending national waivers that provide school meal flexibility, hundreds of thousands of kids across Pennsylvania are at risk of being pushed into food insecurity, forcing them to rely on Pennsylvania's charitable food system.

To avoid such difficulties, the Wolf Administration has requested the following:

Allow the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to be used throughout the 2020-21 school year

Expand non-congregate and other approved waivers for the National School Lunch Program to the SFSP and SSO, allowing children to receive food when they are not physically in school

Extend the Area Eligibility waiver for SFSP and SSO through the 2020-21 school year, allowing feeding sites in more communities

Waive After School Activity Requirement for After School Meal and Snack Programs through the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) through the 2020-21 school year

Allow those providing meals through SFSP or SSO to serve through the After School Meal and Snack programs, giving children three meals per day instead of two

The Department of Education and Department of Health have recently provided additional guidance to Pennsylvania schools to help them effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as they decide what instructional model to implement this school year. As schools make these decisions, they should be guided by health and safety without having to worry about food access concerns.

“When COVID-19 triggered last spring’s school closures, communities were able to work together to ensure every child had access to meals by using waivers and flexibility provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” said Education Executive Deputy Secretary Pam Smith. “However, by extending only a few of the waivers, USDA is creating barriers to accessing the meals families depend on and will put students around the commonwealth at risk for food insecurity.”

While the state government negotiates with the USDA, families worried about food access are encouraged to explore these assistance programs:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP): Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP provides assistance to low-income and working Pennsylvanians, allowing them to purchase produce and groceries for themselves and their family. SNAP helps more than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians, including children, people with disabilities, older adults, and working Pennsylvanians expand purchasing power to ensure their household has enough food to avoid going hungry. SNAP is issued through a monthly payment to an electronic benefit transfer card, and benefits are based on income and household size. People can apply for SNAP online at www.compass.state.pa.us at any time.

National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs. Children from families with incomes at or below 130% of the poverty level, children in families receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), and children in families receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for free breakfasts and lunches. Children in families whose income is between 130% and 185% of the poverty level are eligible for reduced price breakfasts and lunches. Households can apply for this program by visiting Pennsylvania’s COMPASS website or by contacting their local school or district.

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC): Those who are pregnant or have had a baby in the past 6 months, or 12 if breastfeeding; infants and children under age 5; and legal guardians of a child under age 5 may apply for WIC. WIC applicants must reside in Pennsylvania, have a medical or nutritional risk, and have a gross household income that does not exceed 185% of the U.S. poverty level.

WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program: This program runs from June 1 through November 30 each year, and recipients must be on the WIC program to receive this benefit. Children 1 year and older, and pregnant/post-partum parents will receive vouchers for the program during their quarterly WIC visit (May through September).

In addition to applying for the benefits above, Pennsylvanians can receive immediate access to food resources by visiting a Feeding Pennsylvania or Hunger-Free Pennsylvania member food bank. Pennsylvanians out of work and without pay as a result of COVID-19 are eligible to receive state and federally sourced foods from Pennsylvania’s food banks and pantries.

“Programs and support networks like these exist to help all of us in the moments we cannot plan for — the times that an injury or an accident changes our life and sense of security as individuals, and the times that a global pandemic alters our daily life as a society,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller. “These programs are needed for many in the best of times, and they are critical in the worst. I urge anyone who knows someone who is struggling to make ends meet or needs assistance themselves to remember that help is always available.”