Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that over 230 elementary schools across the state, including many in our local counties, across the state received grants to provide students with fresh fruits and vegetables throughout the school day.

“Over the past several years Pennsylvania has strengthened its approach to student nutrition and throughout the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 there has been intense focus on students’ access to food,” Education Secretary Pedro A. Rivera said. “School meals are integral to student health, and these fresh food grants help our school communities provide nutritious food to fuel our students’ growth academically and physically.”

The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP). The program’s goals are to create healthier school environments by providing healthier food choices, expand the variety of fruits and vegetables students experience, increase fruit and vegetable consumption, and positively impact students’ present and future health. FFVP was first implemented in Pennsylvania in 2004 and expanded to all 50 states in 2008.

Elementary schools in North Central Pa. that received funding are:

Bradford Area School District George Blaisdell Elementary School Bradford Area School District School Street Elementary School

Mount Carmel Area School District Mount Carmel Area Elementary School

Shamokin Area School District Shamokin Area Elementary School Shamokin Area School District Shamokin Area Intermediate School

Funding priority is given to the schools with the highest rates of students eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

Grantees are required to spend a majority of their grant on the purchase of fresh fruit and vegetables and must develop a plan to establish partnerships to reduce other costs. Schools are also required to provide nutrition education to students, but cannot use FFVP funding to purchase nutrition education materials.

Governor Wolf has made combating hunger a priority throughout his tenure, establishing the Food Security Partnership, the Blueprint for a Hunger-free Pa., and the Governor's School Breakfast Initiative.

A full list of grant recipients is available here.