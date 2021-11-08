Harrisburg, Pa. -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, student suicide rates have spiked -- likely due to massive lifestyle changes brought on by the pandemic.

According to NBC News, emergency room trips spiked by 22.3 percent for potential suicides by children between the ages of 12 to 17 in summer 2020 compared to 2019, according to findings published in the CDC's "Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report."

To support the mental and emotional health and wellbeing of students and educators across the commonwealth, the Pa. Department of Education (PDE) said they wanted to reiterate the availability of online resources now that the holiday season is approaching when many people might find themselves in a more fragile state of mind.

“The Wolf administration is committed to preserving and promoting the health of the whole student, which includes mental health, behavioral health, and emotional health as well as physical,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Noe Ortega.

According to a release by the department, PDE offers a collection of resources and supports on its website on topics that include mental health, social-emotional wellness, self-care, grief and loss, equity and inclusion, managing your youth’s emotions when you’re stressed, and family resources among other topics.

As part of a larger roadmap for school leaders and communities, PDE developed a Staff and Student Wellness Guide for communicating with stakeholders and selecting universal practices to assess, monitor and support the social and emotional needs of staff and students.

Mental health is as important as physical health, according to PDE, and that is why they prioritize it. The Department of Health emphasized that this time of year can be especially stressful for high school seniors, students returning home from college, and children and families isolated due to weather or illness.

“Feelings of loneliness have been shown to negatively impact the mental well-being of adults and our youth and this has been recently highlighted. With most students back in classrooms, we have seen natural decreases in loneliness as students reconnect to their peers and to educators. Schools are doing an admirable job promoting this connection,” said Dr. Dana Milakovic, Mental Wellness and Trauma Expert at the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

“As we move into the holiday season, it is important to be aware that our staff, students, and families may have experienced losses or increased stress over the last year that will impact feelings of well-being and can trigger feelings of isolation during holiday breaks from school. During a time of the year when mental health needs rise, it is important to recognize that not only is it okay to reach out for help, but there are resources available to you—even during holiday breaks," Milakovic added.

Last year, the Wolf administration launched Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters, a multi-agency initiative aimed at ending the stigma behind mental health and expanding access to comprehensive support services throughout the commonwealth.

“We encourage schools and communities to use the helpful resources at their disposal and, most importantly, to talk to a trusted adult or peer if they are struggling with their mental health," Ortega said.

In addition to these resources, there are various state and national support services that can offer help 24/7.

The National Institute of Mental Health has information on its website to inform individuals on best mental health practices and strategies. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) offers free and confidential support 24/7 for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources, and best practices for professionals.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) also offers free, confidential, 24/7 national treatment referral and information for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

The Trevor Project (1-866-488-7386) is a nationwide, confidential, 24/7 suicide prevention and crisis intervention lifeline for LGBTQIA youth aged 25 and younger.

The Trans Lifeline (1-877-565-8860) is a nationwide, confidential crisis intervention hotline ran by the Trans community assisting Trans people through emotional and financial support.