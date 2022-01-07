Many colleges and universities in Pennsylvania are changing their semester plans due to concerns over Omicron and case spikes. Each institution adopts a slightly different plan, but generally, institutions base their COVID-19 policies upon the relative cases in their region and the plans of other, similar scale schools.

Pennsylvania State University

On Dec. 30 Pennsylvania State University administration announced a return to in-person instruction for the spring semester.

The decision has been met with backlash from the student body, many of whom have signed on to a petition that now totals over 1,200 signatures, according to the Daily Collegian, the university's student-run newspaper.

The petition calls for either a shift to virtual learning with "gradual and cautious" assessments of return, or a delayed start to the semester while monitoring conditions and altering plans as appropriate, according to the petition.

The petition outlines a "Omicron variant peak" as a guiding point for campus policy decisions. The Omicron variant was detected on the University Park campus as of Dec. 20, Daily Collegian reports.

The University of Pittsburgh

The University of Pittsburgh will hold virtual classes upon return on January 8, according to The Pitt News, the university’s student-run newspaper. Those living in residence halls will follow a “cohort-based arrival” system that divides students into smaller groups in order to mitigate spread of the virus.

The college intends to remain virtual until at least Jan. 26, according to The Pitt News. The university Provost weighed in on the decision, according to The Pitt News reports, attributing the change in course to the "highly transmissible" Omicron variant.

Pitt previously implemented a vaccine mandate for all students, faculty, and staff. About 900 exemptions have been approved as of Nov. 19, according to The Pitt News reports.

Franklin & Marshall College, Elizabethtown College

Two Lancaster County colleges, Franklin & Marshall College and Elizabethtown College, are pushing back their in-person start date following case surges in Lancaster County, according to LancasterOnline reports.

F&M will begin spring semester courses virtually, with an intended return date of Jan. 31. Elizabethtown will begin later than intended, delaying their start to Jan. 18.

Find other university updates on their websites.



