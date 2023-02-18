Harrisburg, Pa. — One of Pennsylvania's founding documents will go on display for Pennsylvania's anniversary in March.

The original charter for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania currently resides in the State Museum of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg. The Commonwealth was established when King Charles II granted a charter to William Penn in 1681.

In addition to the rare display of the document, many historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be offering free admission.

The 342-year-old charter is written on parchment with iron gall ink and is usually kept within a high-security vault that protects it from strong light and fluctuations in humidity and temperature.

The Penn Charter will be on display at the State Museum from Friday, March 10 through 1 p.m. on Friday, March 17. At 1 p.m., the document will be returned to the vault. Museum admission will be free on Charter Day (March 12) including visits to the planetarium, the Curiosity Connection, and galleries. Free timed tickets are required for planetarium and Curiosity Connection access; these tickets are limited.

In addition to the State Museum, several other historic sites and museums will offer free admission on March 12. These include:

For more information on the Penn Charter exhibit at the State Museum, visit statemuseumpa.org.

