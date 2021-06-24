house of horrors NETI

Technically ghosts don't go against building codes.

 Northeast Training Institute

Bloomsburg, Pa. - Members of the public are invited to the Northeast Training Institute (NETI) Public Grand Opening this Fri., June 25 from 12 to 4 p.m. for an open house! NETI staff and management will celebrate the official opening of the 11,000-square foot state-of-the-art training facility at 1025 Alliance Park Drive, Bloomsburg.

The new building will offer classroom, online, and hands-on training courses for home inspectors, ICC, and UCC residential and commercial code inspectors.

Guests can meet staff and learn about the facility, which includes a specially-constructed InterNACHI "House of Horrors."

The House is a two-story building contained within the training center with a basement and attic, miswired electrical outlets, incorrectly-installed furnaces, badly-joined sewage pipes, and many more monstrosities.

The House of Horrors contains 1,000 intentionally built-in defects and is designed to test home inspectors' ability to spot issues. Attendees can view the building from the safety of first and second floor windows; the building is intended to break as many building code standards as possible.

The House of Horrors is the only one of its kind in the northeastern United States.


