Harrisburg, Pa. - Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has released the next step of its ongoing initiative to help educators address student learning losses caused by COVID-19 restrictions.

The newly-released toolkit and professional learning series, "Accelerated Learning through an Integrated System of Support," provides voluntary guidance and research for educators to consider while preparing for the upcoming school year. The toolkit covers both academic and emotional support.

“Our school communities have experienced and continue to experience many challenges during the pandemic, and learning loss is a significant issue students are facing in Pennsylvania and across the nation,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega.

“We collectively still have a long way to go to understand the long-term impacts and effects of COVID-19 on education. However, through this Accelerated Learning series, we are providing additional supports to schools and educators to better inform their practices and address educational challenges now and in the future," Ortega continued.

PDE has partnered with the state's Intermediate Units and the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network to develop the professional learning series, which provides a systematic process, toolkit, planning templates, and a series of webinars from April through June. Schools are encouraged to use the provided tools to make strategic decisions while adjusting to the needs of their students.

The professional learning series builds on the Roadmap for Educational Leaders, which was launched last fall to help schools adjust policies and procedures during the COVID-19 response.

“We at PDE understand the impact the global pandemic has had on learning and are doing as much as possible to help mitigate learning gaps and offer social and emotional supports where necessary,” said Matthew Stem, deputy secretary of the office of elementary and secondary education.

“I am thankful to everyone who helped develop the Accelerated Learning through an Integrated System of Support and look forward to hearing from our school communities about the progress made throughout this upcoming school year.”

The accelerated learning series includes:

Planning for a reset of school operation systems including health and safety, instructional models, teaching, and learning

Creating a welcoming, safe, and supportive environment for students and teachers

Identifying students' academic progress and needs

Aligning assessments, curricula, and instruction to help students progress

Developing support for all students, especially the most vulnerable

PDE has also received a nearly $1 million federal grant from the Institute for Education Sciences to study the impact of COVID-19 on K-12 students. The two-year grant will include research on inequities in education and strategies to help students and schools move forward.

PDE is particularly concerned with student learning gaps and ways to catch up. The Department is considering recommending extended school years or partnerships with community organizations, libraries, and colleges to run camps, after-school programs, and tutoring.

About $350 million from the American Rescue Plan has been set aside in Pennsylvania specifically to address learning loss, support summer and after-school programs, and other pandemic-related education issues. The U.S. Department of Education is in charge of dictating the uses for this funding.