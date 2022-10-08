Lewisburg, Pa. — Over a decade of labor came to fruition at Bucknell's campus on Thursday in the form of a new solar field that will supply the university with nearly 10% of its power.

Bucknell began preliminary discussions for a major solar energy project back in 2009.

The solar field will supply 1.76 megawatts of power or 7% of the university’s total power usage, according to Bucknell President John Bravman.

According to Encore Renewable Energy, the project's vendor, the solar array has an expected lifespan of 30 years.

The solar array’s location is meant to provide prime exposure towards the sun, featuring south-facing panels tilted at 25-35 degrees at a maximum height of nine feet.

This solar array is part of Bucknell's goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2030, as outlined in the university's sustainability plan. Other ways Bucknell is working towards their carbon neutrality goal are the ongoing transition of campus lighting to more sustainable LEDs and the Bison Bike program, which loans bikes to students free of charge.

The campus also has reserved parking spaces for "low-emission vehicles" and two electric-vehicle charging stations, including one two-port ChargePoint station and one Tesla-specific station, that are open for public use.

As part of the project, the area was replanted with "pollinator friendly" vegetation between the panel to attract bees and butterflies to the area. The university plans to use sheep to maintain the grass around the panels.

Bravman said, during the solar fields ribbon cutting ceremony, that it “wasn’t always clear this day would come” since they began researching solar energy more than a decade ago.

Bravman’s sentiments were echoed by Bucknell Project Manager and East Buffallo Township Supervisor Jim Knight.

Since 2009, numerous solar energy projects from other companies were proposed, but those companies were "just talk" and never followed through, Knight said.

The university didn't have that same problem with Encore, who “never wavered through setbacks,” Knight said.

The project is a sign of how seriously Bucknell takes the future of renewable energy, according to Bravman.

Chad Farrell, Encore CEO and Bucknell alumni, said the project shows the university is “leading the way on clean energy for higher learning.”

“[The project] is delivering energy economically and at advantageous pricing,” Farrell said.

Farrell also noted the educational opportunities the solar field could provide students as they look to develop skills for the future of the energy industry.

Colton Jiorle, a Bucknell sophomore and clean energy advocate, said the project is an example of Bucknell “leading the way” in offering educational opportunities for renewable energy.

“This is a step forward for reducing Bucknell’s carbon footprint,” Jiorle said. “There’s still a long road ahead for carbon neutrality, but it is attainable.”

