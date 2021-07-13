Williamsport, Pa. – Retired faculty member Darla B. Logue has established a scholarship for first-generation college students at Pennsylvania College of Technology, in honor of retiring President Davie Jane Gilmour.

The James E. and Darla B. Logue Scholarship also honors Darla Logue’s late husband, who taught for 49 years – 39 of them at Penn College – and was the recipient of the institution’s highest teaching honor: the Veronica M. Muzic Master Teacher Award.

Darla Logue, who taught for 23 years, retired in 2004 as an associate professor of dental hygiene. James Logue, who died in 2004, was an associate professor of English.

The college says the Logues’ abiding belief in the power of higher education was the impetus for the new scholarship.

One of James Logue’s greatest joys was teaching first-generation college students at Penn College and its immediate predecessor, Williamsport Area Community College. Darla Logue was the first member of her family to attend and graduate from college, according to the college.

The Logeue's had both realized a solid foundation for a life well-lived is grounded in education, the college said. The Logues have been longtime supporters of the Penn College experience, making annual and planned gifts to benefit academics, facilities and scholarships.

Darla Logue shared some inspiration for future recipients of the scholarship.

“As the recipient of this scholarship, it is hoped that you will set a new tradition in your family by being the first in a long line of future college graduates."

“We wish you much success as you embark on your education and future career," she added.

“Jim and Darla’s wide-ranging support for teaching and mentoring at Penn College has transformed countless lives throughout the years,” Gilmour said.

“I am honored by Darla’s intention to set the stage for the next 100 years by joining the Legacy Campaign," Gilmour added.

Gilmour announced the Legacy Campaign at Penn College in May when she informed the college community of her impending plan to retire in June 2022.

She served nearly a quarter century as president of Pennsylvania College of Technology.

“The Logue legacy lives on at Penn College and is creating opportunities for first-generation college students to transform tomorrow,” noted Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations.

“We thank Darla for her thoughtful investment in honor of President Gilmour," Kline said.

Preference for the James E. and Darla B. Logue Scholarship will be given to students who are enrolled full time, are first-generation college students and have a high school GPA of 3.0 or greater.