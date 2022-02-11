Williamsport, Pa. – A grant from EQT Foundation, the philanthropic extension of EQT Corporation, the nation’s largest producer of natural gas, will help Penn College address the national skills shortage and overcome the misconception of “dirty jobs” in technical fields.

The foundation’s Parents as Partners in Applied Technology Education grant will help familiarize parents of secondary-school-age students with the importance and availability of an applied technology education. It will also promote awareness of career opportunities by inviting parents to campus and providing them with resources to enhance their children’s education and career-exploration activities.

Through the program, parents will learn about Penn College and its programs and meet faculty, students, local industry partners and alumni of the college with the aim of gaining a better understanding of the vast career opportunities available in hands-on, technical fields. Additionally, children of parents who successfully complete the program become eligible for a Penn College scholarship.

“Our nationally known, hands-on educational model is successful, and we want to share that success with students, their families, and the many industries in need of our graduates and their unique skill sets,” said Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour. “In providing our students with a high-quality education, we help to strengthen the pipeline of skilled workers to address industry demand.”

“EQT will enable us to implement an innovative program that will extend its reach beyond our enrolled student body and into the community, inspiring the next generation of industry leaders,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for college relations and chief philanthropy officer. “We are grateful for EQT’s investment and its belief in the power of an applied technology education – support that will transform the global workforce of tomorrow.”

“We are proud to support Penn College’s innovative programs and training and help advance their efforts to build the workforce of the future,” said Ellen Rossi, president, EQT Foundation.

“Parents play an instrumental role in helping their children make career decisions. By educating parents about the vast opportunities that are available, we hope to fuel more interest in fields related to the energy industry and continue to grow the sector.”

Session dates are being planned and will be communicated soon.

To learn more about the EQT Foundation, visit www.eqt.com/community/eqt-foundation/.



