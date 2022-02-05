Williamsport, Pa. -- Pennsylvania College of Technology and the members of the Penn College Education Association – comprising full-time teaching faculty, librarians and counselors at the college – have agreed on a new contract that will run through the 2026-27 academic year.

Annual salary increases called for in the four-year agreement, which has some elements taking effect in the 2022-23 academic year, are: 2022-23, 2%; 2023-24, 2.4%; 2024-25, 2.6%; 2025-26, 2.7%; and 2026-27, 3%.

The Penn College Board of Directors voted on Thursday to ratify the agreement, which covers the PCEA’s more than 270 members.

Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour characterized the negotiations as collegial and guided by a commitment to collaboration.

“This is a significant commitment for the college and the PCEA that takes us through the 2026-27 academic year,” Gilmour said. “The administration and faculty negotiators understood that providing high-quality, applied technology education to students in the most fiscally responsible fashion is always our main focus. This new agreement remains true to that obligation.”

PCEA President Art L. Counterman, instructor of electrical technologies/occupations, and the chair of the faculty negotiating team, Craig A. Miller, associate professor of history/political science, concurred.

“I am happy with the agreement, and I believe that both sides negotiated in good faith as we worked through the issues that were put forth to the committee,” Counterman said. “I am confident this contract will benefit both the faculty and the college throughout its duration.”

“I think the administration negotiated in good faith, and we developed a proposal that works for both faculty and the administration and, more importantly, for the betterment of the institution,” Miller added. “I’m very proud of the work the faculty negotiation committee did and am encouraged by the enthusiastic support of the association membership.”

The college’s current health care plan will remain in effect for the duration of the new agreement. The health insurance employee premium share for PCEA members will be 15%.

Health Savings Account/Health Reimbursement Arrangement contributions by the college will be $750 for individuals and $1,500 for families for the first year of the contract in 2023-24, $700 and $1,400 for 2024-25 and 2025-26, and $600 and $1,200 for 2026-27.

The faculty overload credit-hour teaching rate in the agreement will be $1,140 per credit in 2023-24, $1,160 for both 2024-25 and 2025-26, and $1,180 in 2026-27.

The overload contact-hour teaching rate will be $760 per contact hour in 2023-24, $773 for both 2024-25 and 2025-26, and $787 in 2026-27.

Other new provisions of the contract are: Two hours of faculty office hours can be completed virtually, the college’s parking fee will not increase over the life of the agreement, and class attendance must be recorded on the LMS (Learning Management System) to comply with federal regulations.



