Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Students interested in pursuing a career in the growing field of electronics engineering technology now have a streamlined path to earn their associate and bachelor's degrees, thanks to an agreement between Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) and Bloomsburg University.

Unique to this agreement is that transfer credits will also be accepted from Career and Technical Education centers, creating a seamless pathway from Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, Carbon Career and Technical Institute, and Schuylkill Technology Center to Bloomsburg University.

Students who apply for dual admission and graduate with their associate in applied science degree in electrical engineering technology from LCCC and fulfill BU's transfer requirements are guaranteed admission to Bloomsburg with at least full junior standing. All 68 credits for the EET program at LCCC will transfer to BU's program.

"We are thrilled to be able to partner with Lehigh Carbon Community College to create a simple and consistent way for their students to transfer to Bloomsburg University," said BU Provost and Senior Vice President Diana Rogers-Adkinson. "The goal with this agreement is to get students on a quicker path to success."

This agreement provides a program of study that includes a sequence of technical courses and industrial experience leading from the associate degree to bachelor's credentials. Community college graduates can obtain a quality education at a low cost and provide the region and state with qualified engineering technology graduates.

"We are excited to have this articulation agreement with LCCC that aligns with our EET program," said Latha Ramakrishnan, dean of the College of Science and Technology "This is beneficial for our students because the credits they earn at LCCC will transfer seamlessly to BU's ABET-ETAC accredited program (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology - Engineering Technology Accreditation Commission)."

LCCC students must complete the transfer application by May 1 for entrance into the following fall semester at BU and must enroll at Bloomsburg within one year of graduation. A minimum 2.0 grade point average is required for admission. Bloomsburg's program coordinator in Electronics Engineering Technology will meet with dual admitted students to ensure they are on track with transferable courses and admissions.

For information on the transfer program to Bloomsburg University, contact the BU admissions office at (570) 389-4316 or buadmiss@bloomu.edu.



