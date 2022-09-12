The Penn College Multiple Apprenticeship Pathways (MAP) program has received $696,220 in new funding through the state.

Through this funding, provided by Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program, Penn College will expand participation in and increase awareness of their pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. The college plans to train a total of 60 Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprentices and train at least 160 Advanced Manufacturing Apprentices over three years.

Pre-apprentices will be able to participate in Penn College Career Fairs as well as Industry Day, and apprentices will receive training in Mechatronics, Industrial Manufacturing Technician courses (IMT), Computer Numerical Control (CNC), Plastics Process Technician courses, Robotics, and IntroMECH.

“In 2018, with the assistance of Department of Community and Economic Development funding, we were able to launch our high school pre-apprenticeship, designed to give students experience with a variety of high-demand, high-skill jobs in advanced manufacturing,” said Beth M. Bittenbender, director of operations/special projects for Workforce Development at Penn College.

“This new funding allows us to continue delivering that program to the 22 schools and cyber schools across the commonwealth that have already participated, while potentially expanding it to more school districts. The funding also allows us to reduce the cost to employers for our registered apprenticeship programs, helping them meet the massive skills-gap challenges they continue to face.”

Through the state program, 83 pre-apprentice and apprenticeship programs have received support and more than $12.7 million has been invested.

The goal is to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development.

